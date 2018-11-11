MIAMI COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a wrong-way wreck on 69 Highway in Miami County.
The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 3:51 a.m.
Two other people were taken to the hospital due to this wreck. One of them has life-threatening injuries.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle was heading southbound on northbound 69 Highway.
It collided with a vehicle traveling northbound just north of 223rd Street.
Authorities expect the roadway to be closed for "an extended period of time."
