KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- One person was killed in a wreck late Saturday night in the area of Gregory Boulevard and James A. Reed Road.
Police say the wreck happened at around 11:09 p.m. on Saturday.
Crews responded to a serious collision that was reported with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators determined a blue Ford Ranger was headed westbound on Gregory ran off the road for an unknown reason.
The driver, a 68-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital where he died.
