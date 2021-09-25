KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person died Saturday afternoon following a welding accident in the 3800 block of E. 9th Street in Kansas City.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was found dead on the scene.

A witness told investigators the victim was welding in the bed of a flatbed truck when a minor explosion happened.

No identification has been released.

