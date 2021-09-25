KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person died Saturday afternoon following a welding accident in the 3800 block of E. 9th Street in Kansas City.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The victim was found dead on the scene.
A witness told investigators the victim was welding in the bed of a flatbed truck when a minor explosion happened.
No identification has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.