OLATHE, KS. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a deadly crash in the area of northbound Interstate 35 and 119th Street in Olathe.
The wreck was reported at around 12:05 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Officers were on scene for nearly three hours.
It was a two-vehicle wreck, one of which was a semi-truck. The model of the other vehicle is unknown at this time.
There were no other injuries in the wreck.
There is no identification at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.