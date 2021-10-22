KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a stabbing in Kansas City Friday afternoon.
According to police, they were called to the 6200 block of North Topping on a cutting call. When authorities arrived, they found an adult male who had been stabbed.
The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Darryl Gilland.
Gilland was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene.
Preliminary reports indicate there was an altercation in the yard of the residence between the victim and another male. Gilland was then stabbed.
A person of interest is in custody and detectives are working with prosecutors on applicable charges.
