Police say a man was stabbed to death following a confrontation on a property in the Northland.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a stabbing in Kansas City Friday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the 6200 block of North Topping on a cutting call. When authorities arrived, they found an adult male who had been stabbed. 

The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Darryl Gilland. 

Gilland was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate there was an altercation in the yard of the residence between the victim and another male. Gilland was then stabbed.

A person of interest is in custody and detectives are working with prosecutors on applicable charges. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.