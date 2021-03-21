KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a shooting in KCK.
Police were dispatched to the 47th Street and Parallel Parkway on a report of a shooting.
There, they found a Hispanic male in his late 50s suffering from a gunshot wound.
He taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries about an hour later.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
