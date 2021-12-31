KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are on scene of a fatal shooting.
The 158th homicide of 2021 happened in the 7600 block of E. 50th Street.
Police were called out to a shooting at around 10 p.m. Friday evening.
No arrest has been made in the case. No information about the victim has been released at this time.
