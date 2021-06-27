centerpiece top story
One dead following shooting at 9th, Prospect in KCMO
- Nick Sloan
Police in Kansas City are investigating the city's third homicide on Sunday.
One person died in a shooting at 9th and Prospect in KCMO shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
There's no immediate suspect information at this time.
Nick Sloan
Assignment Editor
