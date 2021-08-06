KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds died early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Woodland Ave around 9 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found an adult black male inside a vehicle at E 35th Street and Woodland Avenue with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.
Detectives are asking for those with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
