KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person has been killed and three others are hurt following a shooting near 19th and Vine in Kansas City late Sunday evening.
The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night in the area.
One victim died and three others were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A fifth person suffered a broken leg from running away from the scene.
Police believe the incident started as a fight inside a local business in the area.
About 10 minutes later, the fight resulted in gunfire outside.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas reacted to the shooting on Sunday.
"Disappointed and angered to hear of more Kansas Citians struck by gunfire tonight," Lucas said. "This evening it's in my neighborhood at 19th and Vine, but too many have been impacted just this weekend, this year, and in recent years. Praying for the victims, continuing to work to see an end to this epidemic."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.