KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in Kansas City.
The wreck happened on American Royal Drive and Kansas Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, police say.
Police add the motorcycle was heading west on Kansas Avenue when the driver lost control and hit the concrete guardrail.
The driver was ejected and struck a MoDOT closure sign.
