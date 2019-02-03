KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a deadly double-shooting at 19th and Vine in Kansas City.
Police were called out to a shooting around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.
There, they found a man dead in a vehicle on 19th Street. A second victim later showed up to the hospital, where he's listed in serious condition.
Police are gathering evidence on the scene and are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.