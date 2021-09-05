LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- One person has died following a multiple-vehicle crash on southbound 291 Highway just past Interstate 470.
The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms one person died in the wreck, which happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.
At least one other person was injured, but the condition of that victim is unknown.
The identity of the individual who died has not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
