KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person has died following a crash in a construction zone in Kansas City.
Police say the fatal crash happened on southbound Interstate 435 and NE 48th Street around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
An initial investigation says a blue Toyota Corolla crashed into the rear of a semi truck.
Authorities say the driver of the Corolla was dead at the scene.
The other driver was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.