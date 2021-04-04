KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person has died following a crash that turned into a car fire on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on northbound Interstate 29 at Interstate 435.
One person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle that caught fire. Fire and smoke could be seen on the Scout camera as firefighters arrived.
Two officers were hurt and a firefighter suffered minor injuries. They are expected to live.
It was a single-vehicle crash.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
