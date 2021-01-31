KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman is dead following a crash at North Chouteau Trafficway and Gardner Avenue in Kansas City.
The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-truck, police say.
Two women were inside one vehicle and had committed a traffic infraction, according to police. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over and it refused.
However, police did not pursue the vehicle, which continued until it struck the semi-truck in the intersection.
The second woman in the vehicle was transported to the hospital, along with the male driver of the semi-truck. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
It happened around 4:04 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
