KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- One person was killed in a shooting Sunday morning near 68th and Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City.
Police say around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a car arrived at the hospital with one person inside who was shot and deceased.
A second person had suffered non-life threatening injuries and the other three occupants were not hurt.
They told police they were in the area of 68th and Cleveland when their car was shot. Police later found a crime scene and determined that there was a specific home involved in the shooting.
One person was arrested in connection to the shooting.
