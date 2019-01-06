KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
It happened in the 2300 block of NE Scandia in the Northland.
One other person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
There's no information about the suspect or suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.