DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a wreck in the area of the 1800 block of N1500 Road.
A vehicle was heading westbound Friday at around 2 p.m. when it lost control and left the roadway, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle struck a utility pole, causing it to roll over.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead on the scene.
