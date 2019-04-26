Fatality wreck
Ambulance Generic

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a wreck in the area of the 1800 block of N1500 Road.

A vehicle was heading westbound Friday at around 2 p.m. when it lost control and left the roadway, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, causing it to roll over.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead on the scene.

