KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- One person has died following a crash in the area of NE 72nd Street and N. Brighton Avenue.
Police say an individual was driving a red Ford F250 and was traveling south on north Brighton.
A witness told police the driver was over both of the yellow center lines.
Believing he was going to strike a vehicle, the driver swerved and went off the roadway down the embankment. A water rescue was initiated by emergency responders after the vehicle landed in standing water.
The driver was transported to the hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.
