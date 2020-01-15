Ambulance
File | Getty Images
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Johnson County, KS. 
 
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office believes the deceased individual got out of their vehicle in the area of 207th Street and Gardner Road. The truck was heading southbound. 
 
The vehicle that struck the individual was heading northbound in the area, authorities say. 
 
The driver of the second vehicle remained on scene. 

The accident happened about 8:50 p.m. 

