JOHNSON COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Johnson County, KS.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office believes the deceased individual got out of their vehicle in the area of 207th Street and Gardner Road. The truck was heading southbound.
The vehicle that struck the individual was heading northbound in the area, authorities say.
The driver of the second vehicle remained on scene.
The accident happened about 8:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.