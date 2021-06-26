CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- One person died after a vehicle went into flood waters on Saturday morning in Clinton County.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said at 9 a.m. on Saturday, emergency responders were dispatched to NW County Line Road on a water rescue call.
Deputies and the Gower Fire's Water Rescue Team rescued two people from the vehicle, but a body was also retrieved, according to authorities.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the rescue.
They have not released the identity of the victim.
