TOPEKA, KS (KCTV/AP) --- Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole has been remembered in his western Kansas hometown as a man shaped both by a small-town values and a tough prairie landscape.
Dole died Sunday at 98 after serving nearly 36 years in Congress and running as the GOP nominee for president in 1996.
For the last time, Senator Dole is in the rotunda of the Kansas state house. pic.twitter.com/hvF6FHEs3p— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) December 11, 2021
He was known for working with both Republicans and Democrats.
On Saturday, leaders in both parties honored Dole.
He also was honored Saturday as what Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) called “the greatest of the Greatest Generation.”
Kelly pointed to the Americans with Disabilities Act as one of his strongest accomplishments as a statesman.
"Millions of disabled Americans enjoy a better life because of Bob Dole," Kelly said.
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) called Dole a "genuine once-in-a-generation American hero."
“For so many of us, Kansans, veterans, the poor and hungry around the world, farmers, the disability community, and more – we never walk alone," Marshall said. "We thank you, Senator Dole, for walking beside us...always giving us hope.”
Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum (R-KS) remembered her colleague in the U.S. Senate.
“I served 18 years in the Senate with Bob and I told him, I know I’ve been a thorn in your side at times, and he said ‘Yes, you have, but it’s ok,’” she said.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran said he was in awe of Dole for 52 years.
“As I travel across Kansas so many stories are shared with me about Bob Dole," Moran said. "Each one of us here today has a story about Bob Dole. Bob Dole is the first United States Senator I ever met and I was in awe of him for the next fifty two years.”
Dole made his last journey to his home state for a memorial service in Russell.
Fellow Kansans honored the military service during World War II that left Dole severely wounded and the distinguished political career that followed.
