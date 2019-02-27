RICH HILL, MO (KCTV) -- A town with a rich history.
“The town was founded because the railroad decided to come through here,” Joe Terry, a Rich Hill Resident, said.
Terry bought some of the old buildings downtown, they are almost as old as the city itself. Many in the town, including the mayor, have seen the shift over the past few decades as businesses in Rich Hill drift toward the interstate.
“It makes it really difficult for small communities to get traffic back to the downtown areas,” Jason Rich, Rich Hill Mayor, voiced.
But over the weekend, one building's wall gave out. A stout wind destroyed an office space occupied by a retired pastor.
“It's sad because you lose part of your history. It changes the landscape of your town,” Terry stated.
Most of the brick buildings here are a century old, the owners of this one told me off camera they thought it was in good shape and they never expected it to collapse.
“The owner had done things to try and maintain it,” Rich said.
The city is giving the owners some time to sift through the wreckage and plans to bring an inspector in to look at the condition of others around it.
“The goal is to examine all the buildings in the downtown area,” Rich voiced.
Only a few businesses still operate out of the one thriving downtown, now one more is gone.
“In essence the city lost a piece of its downtown if it's not salvageable,” Rich said.
“It adds flavor to the community and when you lose it you can't get it back,” Terry voiced.
