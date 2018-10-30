OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A woman won $75,000 off a scratch-off ticket purchased at an Olathe convenience store.
Walanda Baker wasn’t planning on buying any scratch tickets Tuesday, but the $10 Winter Ca$h Riches ticket caught her eye while she was waiting in line.
“The line at the register was fairly long because everyone wanted to get a Mega Millions ticket. That’s what I had planned on getting,” said Baker. “This was actually the second store I stopped at for tickets that day, because the previous store was out of play slips, and I wanted to pick my own numbers for Mega Millions.”
While waiting in the line, Baker noticed the new holiday instant tickets in the ticket dispensers.
“I bought three tickets, and it was the second ticket that was the big winner,” Baker said. “When I saw I had matched one of the symbols, I figured I had won a free ticket. I couldn’t believe it when I revealed the $75,000 prize amount.”
The first thing Baker did was call her husband, Gary, who met her at the store where she bought the ticket.
“Our kids all decided to get married in the same 14-month span. One son was married in February, the other son got married in early October, and now our daughter is getting married next spring,” said Baker. “It’s been a whirlwind for us all this year, and weddings can be expensive. This happened at a great time for our family.”
The winning ticket was sold at the Minit Mart on West 119th Street in Olathe.
