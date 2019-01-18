OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County jury has found the operator of an unlicensed day care guilty of severely injuring an infant in her care.
Paige Hatfield was convicted of felony aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of operating an unlicensed day care.
In January 2017, a 4-month old boy at Hatfield's Olathe daycare suffered injuries that caused seizures and left him blind.
Kansas law requires a daycare license for anyone watching two or more children at a time for more than 20 hours a week.
Hatfield will be sentenced at a later time, and Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe’s office asked jurors to allow the judge to give her a longer than normal sentence.
