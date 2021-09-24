OLATHE, KS (KCTV) —The Olathe School District says it is investigating a racist photo that surfaced on social media Friday evening.
The photo includes two students and it says, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for HOCO?”
The district said it was aware of the post and is investigating.
Full statement:
"The district is aware of the post and is working to thoroughly investigate the situation and contact all parties involved, including student guardians. In the Olathe Public Schools, we are committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment for ALL our students. This type of behavior does not meet the expectations of our core values. Any behavior like this will be immediately addressed in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct."
