OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- William Chrestman, one of the Proud Boys from Olathe charged in January's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, will be released pending his trial.
Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge James O'Hara, in his order, said the government failed to provide enough evidence that Chrestman is a danger.
“The government has failed to prove by clear and convincing evidence that, if released, the defendant is likely to engage in further conduct of the sort that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” O’Hara wrote in his ruling. “The bottom line is that the court believes very stringent conditions on the defendant’s release can and will reasonably assure against the risks of flight, danger to the community at large, and obstruction of justice.”
The attorney for an Olathe man charged in connection to January 6's riot at the U.S. Capitol is blaming former President Trump for that day's events.
A number of conditions were ordered for his release.
He will be placed on electronic monitoring and under house arrest.
All firearms will be removed from his house or any vehicles parked near his home. That must happen before he is released.
Other conditions:
IT IS ORDERED that the defendant’s release is subject to these conditions:(1) The defendant must not violate federal, state, or local law while on release.(2) The defendant must cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample if it is authorized by 42 U.S.C. § 14135a.(3) The defendant must advise the court or the pretrial services office or supervising officer in writing before makingany change of residence or telephone number.(4) The defendant must appear in court as required and, if convicted, must surrender as directed to serve a sentence that the court may impose. The defendant must appear on February 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM (Eastern) via zoom with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. If blank, defendant will be notified of next appearance.
(5) The defendant must sign an Appearance Bond, if ordered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.