OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- William Chrestman, one of the Proud Boys from Olathe charged in January's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, will be released pending his trial.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge James O'Hara, in his order, said the government failed to provide enough evidence that Chrestman is a danger.

“The government has failed to prove by clear and convincing evidence that, if released, the defendant is likely to engage in further conduct of the sort that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” O’Hara wrote in his ruling. “The bottom line is that the court believes very stringent conditions on the defendant’s release can and will reasonably assure against the risks of flight, danger to the community at large, and obstruction of justice.”

Attorney for Olathe man charged in Capitol Riot blames riot on former President Trump The attorney for an Olathe man charged in connection to January 6's riot at the U.S. Capitol is blaming former President Trump for that day's events.

A number of conditions were ordered for his release.

He will be placed on electronic monitoring and under house arrest.

All firearms will be removed from his house or any vehicles parked near his home. That must happen before he is released.

Other conditions: