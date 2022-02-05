OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Police in Olathe are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery.
Police say the robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of South Harrison Street.
Two suspects, described only as a younger male and younger female, entered the store. One suspect walked behind the counter with a handgun and demanded money.
Both suspects fled the scene in a silver pickup truck, according to police.
If you have any information about the suspect or the case, please contact police at 913-971-6950.
You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
