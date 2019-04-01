OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Olathe police are looking for a suspect in an aggravated robbery that took place Monday.
Officers responded to an aggravated robbery call around 3 p.m. to the 700 block of South Keeler Street.
A suspect with a gun confronted two people on foot in the area. The suspect was able to take an undetermined amount of cash from the people and then fled the area. Police believed that the suspect fled the scene to a nearby apartment building which they then surrounded. After a search of the apartments in the building, the suspect was not located.
After police got word of the robbery, Olathe School District Officials were contacted and helped with students that reside in the area.
Authorities describe the suspect as a male in his early 20s being 6 feet tall and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds. It was reported that the suspect had a mustache with shoulder length dreadlocks and wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with red sweatpants. Police believe that he might have been accompanied with another subject who is described as a tall thin male wearing a white shirt and black pants.
There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
