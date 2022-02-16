OLATHE, KS (KCTV) ---UPDATE: Police say the family has been found.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police in Olathe are asking for help in identifying a child they found without supervision on Wednesday.
Police do not know the young girl's name, but she was found in the area of Jan-Man and Silvia Street.
If you have any information about the girl or her parents, call police at 913-971-6363.
We are requesting assistance in identifying this child. She is approximately two years old and was located without supervision in the area of Jan-Mar / Silvia Street. Please call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 with any pertinent information. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/pvwggbGybE— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) February 16, 2022
