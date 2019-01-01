OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Olathe police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man that is wanted in an aggravated robbery.
Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:49, the Olathe Police were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy in the 1000 block of West Santa Fe Street.
Police say the victim told officers that a white male entered the CVS and demanded money. The suspect did threaten the victim with a weapon, but never presented one. The suspect did then flee on foot.
Authorities say that the suspect has been described as a white male in his early 20’s. He is approximately 5’8” with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with green and blue designs, ripped jeans and red gloves with a yellow design.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500.
