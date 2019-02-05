OLATHE, KS (KCTV)—The Olathe Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a female and a vehicle.
The Olathe police are searching for a suspect regarding mistreatment of a dependent adult. The suspect purchased merchandise from a Raytown business using a stolen credit card from an assisted living facility.
Police say that the suspect left the area in a dark colored SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
