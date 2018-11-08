OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Olathe Police Department is trying to identify who owns jewelry that was stolen by a female caregiver.
The police suspect that the jewelry was taken from one or more assisted living facilities for adults, or from residences where individuals need in-home care.
They said the thefts could have happened in the past six months in the Kansas City metro area.
If you know who owns the jewelry in the pictures, you are asked to called Detective Breshears at 913-971-6334, the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950, or the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-8477.
