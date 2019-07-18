OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe police are looking for a missing man.
The police said 44-year-old Geordany Elias was last seen in the area of 125th and Woodland Road.
He has a single, long, braided ponytail and the sides of his head are shaved.
He was last known to be wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Contact the Olathe police if you know where he is.
