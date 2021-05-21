OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- The Olathe Police Department is looking for a missing 19-year-old woman.
Angel Williams went missing on Friday.
She is approximately 5'10, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Williams may be wearing a protective helmet, dark-colored hoodie and jeans.
She was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive.
