Angel Williams

Angel Williams

 Olathe Police Department

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- The Olathe Police Department is looking for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Angel Williams went missing on Friday.

She is approximately 5'10, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Williams may be wearing a protective helmet, dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

She was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.