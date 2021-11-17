OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Olathe police are lookin gfor a missing endangered woman.
Shaylah Demeire, 18, has been missing since Nov. 11. She has brown hair with purple highlights and has a hoop nose ring.
When she was last seen, Demeire was wearing a grey hoodie with a basketball tournament emblem, grey sweatpants and white Nike high-top shoes.
Family members tell police she is need of medication.
If you see her, please call 911.
