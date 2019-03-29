OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe police are investigating a homicide and looking for a person of interest after a 17-year-old was fatally shot on Friday.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 12300 block of S. Mullen.
The police were called to the scene on a disturbance. When they arrived, they found the teenager unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers performed CPR, but he died at the scene.
The Olathe police are still investigating.
On Saturday, the police identified the victim as Rowan Padgett from Overland Park. The Olathe School District said that he was a senior at Olathe East High School.
On Sunday, the police said they are looking for a person of interest in connection with the homicide.
He is 18-year-old Matthew "MattMatt" Bibee Jr., who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to called the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
