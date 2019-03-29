OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe police are investigating a homicide and looking for a person of interest after a 17-year-old was fatally shot on Friday. 

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 12300 block of S. Mullen.

The police were called to the scene on a disturbance. When they arrived, they found the teenager unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers performed CPR, but he died at the scene.

The Olathe police are still investigating.

On Saturday, the police identified the victim as Rowan Padgett from Overland Park. The Olathe School District said that he was a senior at Olathe East High School.

On Sunday, the police said they are looking for a person of interest in connection with the homicide. 

He is 18-year-old Matthew "MattMatt" Bibee Jr., who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to called the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.