OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe police are investigating a aggravated battery incident that left two people hospitalized with serious injuries.
According to police, officers responded around 12:45 a.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of West Virginia Lane in reference to an aggravated battery incident.
At the scene, authorities found a 19-year-old male and a 35-year-old female with lacerations to the body. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving. It is reported that the victims know the suspect, who is described as an adult Hispanic male.
Anyone who might have information on this case is asked to call Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
