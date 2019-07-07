OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a series of mailboxes were opened and rummaged through early Sunday morning.
Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 1100 N. Purdom St. on reports of open mailboxes and mail in the street.
When they arrived, they found two mail items were confirmed to have been opened and the contents removed without the receiver's consent.
Many other areas were also affected and had open mailboxes, including:
- 800 block of E. Layton
- 800 block of E. Piatt
- 800 block of E. 125th Terr.
- 800 block of E. Johnston Circle
- 800 and 1000-1100 block of E. Northview
- 800-1000 block of E. Cothrell
- 900 block of N. Sunset
- 900-1000 block of N. Hunter
The suspects have not been identified and no description is currently available.
The Olathe Police Department is asking that residents in these neighborhoods to check their camera systems to see if the suspect(s) can be identified.
If you believe you were the victim of this crime, please contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.
