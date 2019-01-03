OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A man attempted to rob a Pet Land in Olathe Thursday night.
Thursday night at approximately 7:39, Olathe officers were dispatched to a Pet Land located at the 100 block of North Parker Street to investigate an attempted robbery.
According to police, the suspect entered the Pet Land and demanded money. When the suspect did not receive any money, he fled the scene.
Police describe the suspect as a white male in his early 20’s approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 130 to 140 pounds. The suspect was also described as wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored stocking cap and blue jeans. He also had a flesh colored bandage across his nose.
Police said that there was no weapon displayed.
The Olathe Police Department is still investigating and has asked that anyone with information to call the Olathe Police department at 913-971-7500. You can also call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.