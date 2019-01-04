OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe police are investigating an aggravated burglary that happened on Thursday.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 23400 block of W. 126th Terrace.
According to the police, there was a forced entry into a residence there and items were stolen.
While officers were investigating, they learned that there had been two attempted burglaries in the same area.
Additional officers went to the area to search for suspects, which led to the arrest to two boys who are minors.
The Olathe police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
