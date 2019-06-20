OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Police Department was experiencing a phone outage on Thursday.
The department tweeted about the outage at about 2:15 p.m.
Dispatch and 911 services were functioning, according to the department.
Anyone trying to call the police who did not hear a signal tone was asked to call the following alternate phone number: 913-208-5710.
By 4 p.m., the the phones were back up and things were back to normal.
