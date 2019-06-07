OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Police Department is asking you to use a different phone number if you have issues calling them on Sunday.
The department said on Friday that work will be done on a fiber optic cable on Sunday around 8 a.m.
The work could disrupt phone services for a short period of time.
The police are asking anyone who gets no signal tone to call the following alternate number: 913-208-5710.
