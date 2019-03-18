OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Olathe police are working a truck that is stuck under a bridge.
A Penske truck is stuck under a bridge at Kansas and Spruce Monday afternoon just before 3.
Our officers are working an accident at Kansas and Spruce, so please find an alternative route @CityofOlatheKS pic.twitter.com/De7pnk8Eze— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) March 18, 2019
Officers have blocked off the road and have said to find an alternative route.
