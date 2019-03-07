OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Olathe police are trying to identify someone who allegedly tried to take unwanted pictures of a girl inside Ulta Beauty.
The incident happened on March 2 at about 3:18 p.m. at the store in the 14600 block of West 119th St.
He is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He has a mustache and a partial goatee. He was wearing a black hooded coat, a black Adidas hat, blue jeans, and red shoes.
If you know who he is, you are asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
