OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying some people and a vehicle in connection with a recent burglary.

The burglary happened on Dec. 31, 2018 at about 11:45 a.m. at the Bass Pro Shops location at 12051 S. Renner Blvd.

Multiple firearms were stolen.

The authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of conviction of those responsible for the theft.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950, the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, or the ATF at 1-800283-4867. You can also text ATFKC to 63975

