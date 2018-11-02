OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man involved in an animal cruelty case.
Police are looking for more details after a man ran over a dog, then got out of the car and used force multiple times to kill it.
The canine was struck by a vehicle in the area of the 300 block of North Monroe.
If you have any information about this case, contact police at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.