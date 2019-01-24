Police lights
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The police in Olathe are investigating the death of a 75-year-old woman as a homicide.

On Wednesday, the police went to the 300 block of S. Cardinal Drive just after 3 p.m. in response to a medical call that said someone was not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found the woman had died.

They believed the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious and ruled that her death was the result of a homicide on Thursday.

A 51-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with her death. He is in the Johnson County Detention Center and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The police in Olathe are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

