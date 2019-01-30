OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Olathe police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing runaway teen.
17-year-old Emma Hancock of Olathe has been missing since January 10. Hancock is described as having sandy hair color, blue eyes, 5’05” tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Police say that Hancock was on house arrest and ran away from her residence. Before she left, she removed her house arrest bracelet and was last seen wearing a checkered half shirt. Her mother saw her leaving with someone in a light blue newer model sedan.
If you have any information, police say to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.