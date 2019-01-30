190130_Missing-teen_EMMA-LEIGH-HANCOCK_story-pic.jpg

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Olathe police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing runaway teen.

17-year-old Emma Hancock of Olathe has been missing since January 10. Hancock is described as having sandy hair color, blue eyes, 5’05” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say that Hancock was on house arrest and ran away from her residence. Before she left, she removed her house arrest bracelet and was last seen wearing a checkered half shirt. Her mother saw her leaving with someone in a light blue newer model sedan.

If you have any information, police say to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.

